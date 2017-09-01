‘Ghar Wapsi’: Five dera families return to Sikhism in Amritsar village

Two days after the Akal Takht opened the doors of “homecoming” to Sikhs who are devotees of the Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, five families of Kyampura village, 25 km from here, returned to Sikhism on Thursday.

Before being embraced in the Sikh fold, these dera followers buried the pictures, lockets and other belongings of Gurmeet Ram Rahim in the earth. Sikhi Parchar Sewa Society (SPSS), which is active in preaching Sikh teachings in the area, offered siropas (robes of honour) to all members of these families.

The families admitted that going to the ‘dera’ was their biggest mistake in the life. They said the dera has now become an ‘object of hate’ for them with Ram Rahim Singh ending up in jail in a rape case. “Now I have worn a ‘Guru da siropa’ and resolved to never utter even the name of the sera sadh,” said Amrik Kaur.

“We didn’t know about the misdeeds of the dera sadh but now we know the truth about him,” said Harpal Singh.

Harpal, Ranjit Singh, Mehtab Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Sukhwinder Singh, head of the five families, said they will make efforts to ensure the homecoming of other Sikh families attached with the dera.