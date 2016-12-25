Ghuggi dares Sukhbir to announce candidature from home turf Jalalabad

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich ‘Ghuggi’ on Saturday dared Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president and deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal to announce his candidature from home turf Jalalabad to face Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann.

The party has already announced that Mann will be contesting Sukhbir in the polls. Mann too on Friday had taken a dig at the Akali leader, asking him to disclose his candidature soon, as he had to get his campaign posters ready.

Waraich was here to inaugurate the election office of party candidate from Tarn Taran Kartar Singh Pehalwan. “Mann is eagerly waiting for the deputy chief minister to announce his name as he is to get the campaign posters printed,” he said while interacting with mediapersons.

The AAP convener said the delay in the announcement of Sukhbir’s candidature had raised many questions. “If he flees Jalalabad and opts another safe seat, Mann will follow him and fight the elections against him from that seat,” he said.

On reported rifts within the party over ticket allocation, Waraich said the AAP has gone past this phase of revolt and all disputes have been settled. “Revolts in other parties, including the SAD and Congress, have just started and will continue till the polls,” he said.