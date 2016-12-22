Ghuggi stages protest at Harike; slams Sukhbir for his amphibious bus project

On being invited by Punjab deputy chief minister (CM) Sukhbir Singh Badal, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state convener Gurpreet Singh Waraich reached Harike lake on Wednesday to get a ride of the much talked about amphibious bus.

While inaugurating his dream project of amphibious bus on December 12, the deputy chief minister took note of the mockery being made by political parties in opposition and called them to take a ride of it to disseminate the message that ‘he has accomplished what he promised’.

Accepting his invitation, Waraich, along with his party workers reached the lake. However, he found the gate of Punjab tourism department’s base which also houses the garage where the bus is parked, locked. Moreover, no employee of the department was present there.

Having a jibe on the bus, the AAP state convener and other party workers staged a dharna outside the gate. “We have come here to get a ride of the bus and to see the progress of the state as Sukhbir Badal invited us for the same. But we got disappointed to see the gates locked,” said Waraich.

“Sukhbir said the amphibious bus is a befitting reply to those who called him ‘Gappi’ (liar), but after visiting, I have found that it was indeed a ‘Gapp’ (lie). If he is saying the truth, then we should be allowed to have glimpse of the bus at least,” he uttered in comical way.

Raising questions over spending crores of rupees on the project, the AAP leader said, “We have not been told by anyone here that where I can get a ticket from and what is the bus’ route,” adding, “Sukhbir should stop playing such tricks.”

He also raised the issue of destruction of the wheat crop caused by more release of water for operating the bus in the fields along the Satluj and Beas river. “Instead of playing such a drama which has ruined the farmers, the deputy CM should take measures to save them as they are already in a dire state,” he said.

During the sit-in which lasted for around 20 minutes, the AAP workers also shouted slogans against the state government. Waraich later asked the workers to lift the dharna saying that they would not get the ride and sitting there was worthless.