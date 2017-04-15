Gian Sagar medical college stares at closure as Punjab govt moves to cancel permissions

Presenting a perform-or-perish proposition to management of Gian Sagar Medical College in Banur, the Punjab government on Saturday started the procedure to withdraw the essentiality certificate given for very the purpose of starting medical, dental and nursing courses.

State health and medical education minister Brahm Mohindra told HT that the decision has been taken in light of management’s “irresponsible behaviour in failing to pay its staff that led to virtual suspension of classes for the last many months”.

The process of cancellation, he said, begins next week by issuing a show-cause notice on Monday, which is a legal obligation, after which final orders will be issued. Mohindra said the decision was taken at a high-level meeting convened under chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

What about students?

Since its inception in 2007, the college has been issued essentiality certificate for different courses, including MBBS, MD and MS. if the college is indeed closed down, it will be the state’s liability to adjust students in other colleges.

The college has 1,500 students (500 each in medical, dental and nursing streams). While the state has enough options for smooth shifting of dental and nursing students, it might face problem shifting MBBS students due to limited seats under stringent regulations of the Medical Council of India. However a senior official said they have already taken MCI and other academic agencies on board and also the Union ministry of health to ensure smooth transition.