Gian Sagar row: Faculty blocks Patiala-Zirakpur Road, disrupts traffic

The employees of beleaguered Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital blocked traffic on Patiala-Zirakpur national highway on Monday.

Academic activities in the campus have remained suspended for the past two months as the college faculty has not been paid their salaries since seven months.

The employees, including the faculty, paramedical staff, security staff and Class 4 employees, raised slogans against the college management and the state government for not paying heed to their repeated pleas to release the salaries at the earliest.

Even emergency and other medical facilities came to a standstill in the past few months after the college management failed to pay its pending liabilities, pegged at over Rs 100 crore.

The traffic was disrupted on the main road and the police had to divert it through other routes. Agitators lifted the protest after the district administration and police assured them of meeting with the senior officials of health ministry over their demands.

Many faculty members said that repeated meetings with the state health minister and other officials of the department have turned futile as the state government has failed to resolve the issue.

“Where should we go now? It has already been seven months since the faculty and other employees got their salaries. The government must step in and take strict steps to save the college from closure for the interest of teachers as well as the students,” said the protestors.

Dr Sandeep, one of the faculty members, said that the future of hundreds of students is at stake as there is a complete stalemate over the whole issue. “Many representations were made to both the college management as well as the state government, but to no avail. No concrete measures have been taken up to streamline the college activities,” he said.

Besides non-payment of salaries to the college faculty, power connection of the college has also been snapped due to pending electricity bills worth Rs 2 crore.

The management has not renewed its annual maintenance contract due to pending liabilities of Rs 18 crore.

The college is governed by the family members of Pearls Group owner, Nirmal Singh Bhangoo, who is currently faces several charges in a Rs 45,000 crore ponzi scheme scam.