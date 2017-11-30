Girl boxers in Haryana to get desi cows in award

Six girl boxers from Haryana, who recently won gold and bronze medals in the World Youth Women Boxing Championship, will be awarded with a desi breed of cow each by the state government.

Haryana agriculture minister OP Dhankar announced this unusual award for the girl achievers while welcoming them here at the sports authority of India (SAI) boxing academy at Rohtak’s Rajiv Gandhi Sports Stadium.

Dhankar said desi cow’s milk not only makes one beautiful but also sharpens the mind. He said monetary awards are given to everyone, but these girls deserved something unique for making Haryana proud at such a young age.

The boxing championship was held in Guwahati between 19 and 26 November. Neetu and Sakshi of Haryana’s Bhiwani, Jyoti of Rohtak and Shashi of Hisar won gold medals each, while Anupama of Palwal and Neha of Kaithal won bronze medals in various categories.

The Haryana minister said the BJP government was not leaving any stone unturned to promote sports culture in state. He said the government will soon organise a film festival in Haryana featuring all the movies made on sports so thath others could take inspiration from sports achievers of the state.

The minister said the government was building a wall of honour in thousands of villages in Haryana, where the names of martyrs, freedom fighters, sports persons and other achievers belonging to that village will be highlighted.