Give Panchkula its due share from Kajauli waterworks: HUDA to Chandigarh MC

Under pressure to meet city’s water demand, Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) has lodged a complaint with Chandigarh Municipal Corporation for not getting its due share from Kajauli waterworks.

In accordance with 1983’s inter-state agreement on sharing of water from Bhakra canal, Panchkula is entitled to get six million gallons daily (MGD) of water from Kajauli waterworks that pumps water directly from the canal and supplies it to tricity. The supply to Panchkula began in 2015 after HUDA paid ₹40 crore to the MC to lay pipeline to channelise the canal water from its facility.

HUDA’s Ram Kumar said that they were currently getting 4 MGD water supply, 2 MGD less from their due share. Despite letter and phone call to the MC authorities in past three weeks, supply has not improved. “We will soon meet its officials to take up this issue to make sure that we get our full share because of increase in our water consumption,” he said.

A senior official, requesting anonymity, said that Panchkula never got its full share ever since the water supply began. Every time we raise this issue, the Chandigarh civic body comes up with their know explanations. “But we want every drop of our due share irrespective of their own issues in terms of managing their infrastructure,” he said

UT executive engineer Harish Saini said that the water supply to Panchkula will always be subject to the proportion at which they will draw from the canal. In the last few days, the water level in the canal fell by 2-feet below the normal level that reduced existing supply by at least 10 MLD. “But we are still giving adequate supply to our counterparts and situation will improve further,” he said

He added that phase five and six of Kajauli waterworks will start by early next year which means that Panchkula will be entitled to draw additional 3 MGD water as per the existing 1983 agreement and its total entitlement will increase to 9 MGD. “The tricity will definitely be in a better position in 2018 summer as far as water availability is concerned,” he said.

However, what worries Panchkula at present is to manage this year’s supply. HUDA’s problem has aggravated after water supply from Kaushalya dam near Pinjore has gone dry, which means that HUDA is now dependent on its tube wells to make sure that the city does not suffer much from the water requirement this summer.