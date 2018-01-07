GMADA razes encroachments in Sector 71, leaves IRS officer’s house

Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) officials on Saturday razed gardens developed by the Sector-71 residents outside their houses.

While JCB machines dislodged fences and hedges outside at least 100 houses in the presence of cops, encroachments outside the house of income tax commissioner Rajinder Kaur were left untouched.

Kaur, who is presently posted in Ludhiana, has installed fancy street lights, decorative garden decor and grilles outside her house and has also planted palm trees.

“The encroached area outside other houses was razed, but the officials turned a blind eye to the house of a government official,” said Prof HS Virk, a resident. “It show’s they are above law.”

Another resident, requesting anonymity, said being the corner house (No. 362), encroachments done by Kaur are among the biggest in the sector.

“Law is same for all. Somehow, it seems those working on high positions in the government are exempted,” said the resident.

The drive, which started early in the morning, was carried out under the supervision of GMADA sub-divisional officers (SDO) Pankaj Saini and Randhir Singh on the instructions of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

GMADA chief administrator GMADA Ravi Bhagat said: “The case is in the high court and we have to take action against the violators. If any pick-and-choose policy was followed, it’s wrong. I’ll check with the estate office.”

Meanwhile, area councillor Amrik Singh Somal said GMADA should have at least sent notices to the residents so that they could remove the encroachments on their own.