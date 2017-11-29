Gobind Singh Longowal is new SGPC president

Gobind Singh Longowal elected Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president at the annual general house meeting. He is a former Akali Dal MLA from Dhuri and a former chairman of the Sangrur district planning board.

He was elected from Dhuri assembly seat in the by-polls held in 2015. The by-poll was necessitated after sitting Congress MLA Arvind Khanna resigned as legislator in January this year.

Longowal had defeated Congress-Sanjha Morcha joint candidate Simar Partap Singh, grandson of former governor and chief minister Surjit Singh Barnala by margin of 37,501 votes.

A day before the annual elections of the SGPC, its members owing allegiance to the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Tuesday gave all rights to the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to choose the next president. The Akali Dal controls the apex gurdwara body owing to its majority in its general house.