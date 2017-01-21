 Gold bars worth Rs 4-crore seized in Ludhiana | punjab$ludhiana | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 21, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Gold bars worth Rs 4-crore seized in Ludhiana

punjab Updated: Jan 21, 2017 10:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Highlight Story

Police officials displaying the gold bars in Ludhiana on Friday.

The Ludhiana police on Friday recovered gold bars weighing 14 kilogram — worth approximately Rs 4 crore — from two Patiala residents during checking of vehicles near Clock Tower here.

“The two suspects were travelling in a Maruti Alto car. The gold was recovered from a bag kept in the car,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Dr Sachin Gupta.

The duo — Dhiraj Kumar and Sushil Kumar — claimed they were jewellers and had purchased the gold from a Ludhiana dealer, but failed to produce relevant documents.

The income tax department took the two suspects along with the recovered gold in its custody for further investigation.

tags

more from punjab

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<