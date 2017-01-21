Gold bars worth Rs 4-crore seized in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police on Friday recovered gold bars weighing 14 kilogram — worth approximately Rs 4 crore — from two Patiala residents during checking of vehicles near Clock Tower here.

“The two suspects were travelling in a Maruti Alto car. The gold was recovered from a bag kept in the car,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP, North) Dr Sachin Gupta.

The duo — Dhiraj Kumar and Sushil Kumar — claimed they were jewellers and had purchased the gold from a Ludhiana dealer, but failed to produce relevant documents.

The income tax department took the two suspects along with the recovered gold in its custody for further investigation.