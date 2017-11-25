‘Golden Temple doesn’t need any certification’: Sikh student body wants SGPC to return award

Day after the Golden Temple was awarded the ‘most visited place of the world’ by ‘World Book of Records’ (WBR), the All India Sikh Students Federation (AISSF) on Saturday criticised the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) for accepting the certificate.

WBR, a London-based organisation that catalogues and verifies world records, gave this award to SGPC chief secretary Roop Singh and other senior officials at Teja Singh Samundari Hall, on Friday.

Criticising the SGPC, leaders of AISFF stated that the Golden Temple does not need any kind of award or certification and said, “The award of unique place in the world has already been given by the Sikh Gurus.”

“It is ironical that officials and senior office-bearers of the apex Sikh body received this certificate. Don’t they know about the importance and greatness of the supreme Sikh shrine,” said Manjit Singh Bhoma, president of the AISSF, in a press release issued here.

He said they (SGPC) should apologise over this act from Guru and Khalsa Panth (Sikh community) and return the certificate with immediate effect. “If they do not return the award, the AISSF would protest it,” Bhoma said.

The WBR gives the award after every three months and the Golden Temple has been conferred this award on the basis of observations made from September onwards. So far, eight places, including Shirdi Sai Baba, Vaishno Devi and Mount Abu, have received this award.