Gounder aide and Jaitu rice mill owner’s killer held in Dehradun

Gangsters Harsimrandeep Singh, alias Simma Sekhon, the main accused in the Jaitu rice mill owner’s murder in July last year, was arrested from Dehradun in a joint operation by Faridkot police and Uttarakhand Police on Saturday.

Simma, a resident of Behbal Kalan Baja Khanna in Faridkot district, is a close aide of fugitive gangster Harjinder Singh, alias Vicky Gounder, who fled the Nabha high-security jail in November 2016. Police said Simma joined the world of crime eight years ago and has been booked in six cases of murder, robbery, extortion and snatching. He has also been declared proclaimed offender.

Police said Simma was with Gounder when the stolen Toyota Fortuner they were travelling in overturned in Yamunanagar last month.

Bathinda zone inspector general Mukhwinder Singh Chhina said Simma and three other gangsters were arrested with two pistols and a Hyundai Verna car.

A police official, who was part of the operation, said the gangsters we arrested following a tip-off. “Two days ago, we got information that Simma is in Dehradun. We immediately alerted our Uttarakhand counterparts and a team was rushed from hers. The gangsters were arrested from the Palton Bazaar,” said the official.

Faridkot SSP Nanak Singh said a case gas been registered against Simma and his aides under the Arms Act at the Dehradun (cantonment) police station. “They will be brought to Faridkot on a production warrant,” said the SSP.

In July last year, Simma and his accomplice came in a Swift car and fire bullets at rice mill owner Kochhar. They fled the spot leaving Kochhar dead on his driving seat.

Four days after the incident, Simma confessed to the crime on his Facebook page but refuted the police theory that Kochhar was killed after he refused to pay extortion money. In his Facebook post, Simma claimed that Kochhar was shot dead as he was a police “tout” and informed the cops about the activities of members of his gang.

After Kochhar’s murder, his family has sold off their property in Jaitu and have gone abroad.

TIGHTENING NOOSE

March 2017: Gangster Jarmanjeet Singh was arrested with a huge cache of arms in Golewala village of Faridkot.

June 14, 2017: Gangsters Kamaljeet Singh alias Bunty Dhillon, Jaspreet Singh, alias Jumpy Don, both residents of Jaitu in Faridkot, and Nishan Singh of Ferozepur, all aides of Vicky Gounder, committed suicide in Haryana after they were surrounded by police

October 27: Gangster Manjinder Singh, alias Kala Sekhon, and his two aides arrested. Convicted four cases, Kala was sentenced to 10-year jail, but got bail in September

September 29: Gangster Ramandeep Singh, alias Ramana Sekhon, a close aide of gangster Goru Bacha, was arrested near Moranwali in Faridkot. Sekhon is a member of Kala Nepali gang and has been active from the past 9 years.

Since January 2017, Faridkot police have arrested 10 gangsters