Govt team finds discrepancies at de­-addiction centre in Ludhiana, suspends licence

A team from the health department suspended the licence of a drug de-addiction centre on Pakhowal Road after it found “gross discrepancies” during a visit on Tuesday. No psychiatrist, one patient, banned medicines and poor infrastructure were among the several discrepancies found by the team.

he team from the health department of Chandigarh visited Mittal De-addiction Centre on Pakhowal Road and found a number of discrepancies in the functioning of the centre. A psychiatrist is an integral part of such centres but there was no psychiatrist at the centre when the team visited.

The team comprised three doctors. The visit was confidential in nature, so much so that even the district health officials were unaware about it.

The team also found that the medicines being used at the centre were unapproved by the state health department.

There was only one patient when the team inspected the centre, who was shifted to the de-addiction centre at the civil hospital on Thursday.

A notice suspending the licence of the centre was received by the district health department which in turn issued it to the centre. The centre had already attracted much controversy a year ago when a resident had complained to the health department regarding the use of banned medicines at the centre.

District civil surgeon Dr Rajiv Bhalla said a notice was received by the district health department with instructions to suspend the licence of Mittal De-addiction Centre on Thursday.

“It was informed that the centre lacked appropriate infrastructure and staff must for any de-addiction centre. The state health department will now serve a show cause notice to the centre,” he said.

If the centre managed to frame a satisfactory reply and remove all the anomalies immediately, it could get its licence again.