GRP seize 20,500 Euros from money exchange firm employee in Ludhiana

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have seized around 20,500 Euros (worth Rs 14.76 lakh) and 42,800 Dirhams (UAE currency worth Rs 7.70 lakh) from an employee of a foreign money exchange firm at the city railway station on Thursday.

Station house officer (SHO) Inderjit Singh said that while carrying out routine checking at the railway station, they recovered the foreign currency from Ashwini Kumar.

He said, “Ashwini, who works for a money exchange firm based in Feroze Gandhi Market area, was planning to carry the currency to Delhi. We have informed the income tax (I-T) department officials to conduct further investigations into the matter.”

An I-T official, who requested anonymity, said the Ashwini has furnished documents with regard to the foreign currency. We are verifying the documents to ascertain whether it was accounted or unaccounted cash.”

The investigations were on till the filing of this report.