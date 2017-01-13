 GRP seize 20,500 Euros from money exchange firm employee in Ludhiana | punjab$ludhiana | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 13, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

GRP seize 20,500 Euros from money exchange firm employee in Ludhiana

punjab Updated: Jan 13, 2017 11:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Highlight Story

GRP officials showing seized Euros in Jalandhar on Thursday. (Pardeep Pandit/HT Photo)

The Government Railway Police (GRP) have seized around 20,500 Euros (worth Rs 14.76 lakh) and 42,800 Dirhams (UAE currency worth Rs 7.70 lakh) from an employee of a foreign money exchange firm at the city railway station on Thursday.

Station house officer (SHO) Inderjit Singh said that while carrying out routine checking at the railway station, they recovered the foreign currency from Ashwini Kumar.

He said, “Ashwini, who works for a money exchange firm based in Feroze Gandhi Market area, was planning to carry the currency to Delhi. We have informed the income tax (I-T) department officials to conduct further investigations into the matter.”

An I-T official, who requested anonymity, said the Ashwini has furnished documents with regard to the foreign currency. We are verifying the documents to ascertain whether it was accounted or unaccounted cash.”

The investigations were on till the filing of this report.

tags

more from punjab

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<