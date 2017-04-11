Guggi, Bains absent, Khaira leads AAP volunteers’ meet in Amritsar

As state convener Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi and youth wing state convener Harjot Singh Bains remain absent, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief whip in assembly Sukhpal Singh Khaira again took a tough stand against party’s Delhi leadership and held it responsible for party’s defeat in the assembly elections in zonal-level party volunteers’ meeting held in Amritsar on Monday.

As per the programme, Ghuggi and Bains were also to interact with the volunteers, but both skipped the meeting which also witnessed a low turnout of the volunteers.

However, the entire zonal leadership including party’s candidates for assembly elections was present.

In the absence of both big leaders, many volunteers projected Khaira as their leader, following those who conducted a meeting in Jalaldhar on Sunday, where the cadre wanted Khaira to be declared as state chief.

‘DELHI RESPONSIBLE FOR DEFEAT’

While addressing, Khaira said, “In view of money power, the AAP cannot compete with the other major parties. The principles and ideology were the only things which made it find a place space in people’s heart and led to four seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. But the party’s Delhi leadership compromised with the ideology during Punjab assembly elections thereby paving way for its defeat.”

Targeting party in-charge of state affairs Sanjay Singh, Khaira said, “He (Sanjay Singh) never allowed any of the leaders from Punjab to occupy centre stage. Even as Sucha Singh Chhotepur was state convener, he and other big leaders were sidelined by him and only Sanjay had the right to speak during press conferences.”

Favouring Chhotepur, he said, “The people of Punjab objected the way Chhotepur was expelled from the party. And what he disclosed about the party before going out of the party, disturbed its prospects.”

He however clarified, “They (Delhi leadership) did not come with a wrong intention. My point is that they could not understand Punjabis.”

Talking about the future strategy, Khaira said, “Keeping in view the vulnerable fiscal condition of the state, Captain Amarinder cannot take any concrete measure for the betterment of state. So, the ground is fertile for AAP and it would be successful if we learn a lesson from the faults and Delhi leadership cooperates with us.”

The volunteers also urged the party leadership to contest municipal corporation elections and start preparation for same.