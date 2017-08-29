Gurdwara Chhota Ghallughara row: Gurdwara trust head skips appearance before Akal Takht

Gurdwara Chhota Ghallughara trust head Johar Singh and other members of the trust did not appear before the Akal Takht in Amritsar on Monday. They were supposed to appear before the Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh on August 28.

Former Punjab ministers Sucha Singh Langah, Sewa Singh Sekhwan and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Majha zone president Kanwalpreet Singh Kaki had approached Giani Gurbachan Singh to intervene and dismiss the gurdwara trust. They had also asked to bring the gurdwara management under Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC),after a senior functionary of the trust was caught with a woman in an objectionable position at the gurdwara on August 11 night. Johar Singh said that he does not accept Giani Gurbachan Singh as the Akal Takht jathedar as he was removed in a Sarbat Khalsa meeting held at Chabba, Amritsar on November 10,2015. “Dhian Singh Mand was appointed as parallel Akal Takht jathedar,” he said.

Johar Singh said, Akali leaders Langah , Sekhwan and AAP leader Kaki had brought jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh to the gurdwara on August 12 under a conspiracy to oust the gurdwara trust. A series of ’akhand paath’ were started at the gurdwara following which Giani Gurbachan Singh had asked the gurdwara management committee to appear before him on August 28.

At Johar Singhs’ request,the district police had tried to stop jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh from coming to the gurdwara.Then the Akali leaders Sekhwan and Langah with their supporters managed to lead the jathedar to the gurdwara.The police had then registered two different first information report (FIR' s) against Langah and Sekhwan and Kaki and their supporters.

Meanwhile, parallel Akal Takht jathedar Dhian Singh Mand had formed a three- member committee to probe into the matter. The committee will submit its report to Mand by August 30.

Johar Singhhad filed a writ- petition against SGPC and the ministers, after which the court had ordered in favour of the Johar Singh.