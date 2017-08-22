Gurdwara Chhota Ghalughara incident: Akalis appeal Akal Takht to summon MP Bajwa

Former Akali minister Bikram Majithia has alleged that the Gurdwara Chhota Ghalughara controversy erupted on the behest of Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Partap Bajwa. Majithia along with former state minister Sewa Singh Sekhwan appealed to the Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh to summon Bajwa.

Majithia said this while addressing a press conference here. Majithia said, “From the start of the controversy, the police and local administration have been working under pressure and supporting the guilty.” The situation is such that when a Sikh sangat wanted Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh to reach the Gurdaspur gurdwara, the police made elaborate arrangements to stop him, Majithia said. Majithia alleged that even though the jathedar had gone to the gurdwara and asked to start ‘akhand path’ for repentance but on Monday some supporters of Bajwa had stopped the ‘akhand path’.

However Gurdaspur SSP Bhupinder Singh Virk denied the allegations. Virk said that the ‘akhand path’ was going on peacefully and the bhog will be held on Tuesday. Claiming that the desecration was done at gurdwara, Majithia said, “Instead of stopping the people who are responsible, the Gurdaspur police have booked Akali leaders, AAP leaders and SGPC members of that area.”

“The Akali leaders will not opt for bail. If the police there will not act against real culprits, the Akali Dal will launch an agitation,” he said. AAP leader Kanwalpreet Singh Kaki, who was also present on the occasion said, “I am here as a Sikh and whatever happened at the gurdwara was intolerable and the real culprits need to be punished.”

Bajwa denies intervention

Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa denied any role in the episode. Bajwa said, “I belong to a secular party and I will never intervene into the affairs of any religion.” Slamming Majithia and other Akali leaders Bajwa said, “The Akali leaders have gone mad after losing power in state.”