Gurdwara committee member held for Tarn Taran sacrilege

Two days after an incident involving the sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib ‘bir’ was reported at a gurdwara in Manakpura village near Bhikhiwind town of the district, police on Thursday claimed to have cracked the case and arrested a member of the gurdwara management committee.

The police said the accused, Sukhdev Singh (60), a resident of same village, nursed a grudge against the gurdwara granthi (priest) Sarabjit Singh and executed the sacrilege episode to get him removed. A team led by senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harjit Singh was constituted to probe the matter. It also had superintendent of police (detection) Rupinder Kumar Bharadwaj as its member.

“Sukhdev had complained against the granthi with the committee and sought his removal but the committee members did not entertain him. Feeling humiliated, he planned to commit sacrilege,” said the SSP while addressing a press conference on Thursday. Gurdwara managing committee president Lakhwinder Singh said Sukhdev’ was not on good terms with other committee members. This was the first sacrilege incident since Capt Amarinder Singh-led Congress formed government in Punjab last month.