Gurdwara vandalised in Canadian city; Cong, AAP urge PM to protect Sikhs

Condemning the reported vandalism of a gurdwara in Canada’s Calgary city, Punjab Congress president Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday urged the Modi government to come out with a comprehensive policy for the protection of Sikhs living abroad, along with their religious and other properties.

A gurdwara was reportedly vandalised with hateful and obscene graffiti in Calgary by some unknown miscreants on Thursday. The spray-painted graffiti, which includes swastika, and profanity, was discovered on the exterior of the building on Thursday morning.

Expressing concern over the increasing incidence of intolerance against Sikhs globally, Amarinder said it reflected the gross failure of the Indian government to protect the Sikhs living in other countries.

The government, he said, had not only failed to raise the issue at the proper global forums, but also did not have a strong internal policy to ensure the protection of Sikhs despite the spike in such incidents since the 9/11 New York attacks.

Meanwhile, Punjab convener Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gurpreet Singh Waraich also appealed the Prime Minister to immediately intervene to protect life, properties and religious liberty of the Sikhs residing abroad.

He said that such incidences lower the morale and confidence of the Sikhs living away from their country and it is the moral duty of the Centre to fight for their rights and restore their confidence.

He added that the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has failed to create awareness about the different identity of Sikhs among the masses globally. It is the duty of the SGPC also to stand up for the safety and security of the Sikhs and gurdwaras abroad.