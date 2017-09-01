Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s ‘adopted’ daughter: Ten things to know about ‘Papa’s angel’ Honeypreet Insan

“Papa’s angel, philanthropist, director, editor and actress… Passionate to transform my Rockstar Papa’s directions into actions”. This is how Honeypreet Insan, considered among the closest to convicted Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, describes herself on Facebook.

She caught media attention when she accompanied Ram Rahim to the CBI court, where he was convicted of raping two sadhvis. Insiders say she became his shadow in the past few years.

Here are some important facts about Honeypreet:

1. Born Priyanka Taneja to a family of dera followers in Fatehabad she was renamed Honeypreet when she married Vishwas Gupta, the grandson of former Gharaunda MLA Rulia Ram Gupta, in 1999. The match was arranged by the baba.

2. Ten years later, Ram Rahim adopted her as his third daughter in 2009. Dera insiders claim Ram Rahim took this decision when she accused the Gupta family of demanding dowry from her.

3. Honeypreet first came into public limelight when Vishwas Gupta approached the Punjab and Haryana high court in 2011 to seek her custody from the dera chief. In a television interview, he alleged that he had seen the two in a compromising position. Soon afterwards, she filed a case of dowry against him. The two divorced, but strangely in 2014 Vishwas Gupta and his father publicly apologised to the dera chief at a congregation in Sirsa.

4. Honeypreet soon started directing the films of dera chief. She has also acted opposite him in several films. She is known for her flamboyant dresses, and is virtually a shadow of the baba.

5. The Dera’s website introduces her as a prodigy of sorts who learnt film editing, direction and acting without any training, while working with the dera chief.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, accompanied by Honeypreet, being taken to Rohtak in a special chopper. (HT Photo)

6. Dera insiders say Ram Rahim had announced that she could be his successor.

7. Her word is considered as sacrosanct as that of the dera chief’s.

8. She is very active on twitter and Facebook; her page has almost 500,000 likes

9. She calls herself papa’s angel.

10. Honeypreet caught the nation’s eyeballs when she accompanied the dera chief to the CBI court for the verdict, and also accompanied him to Haryana in a chopper