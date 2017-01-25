Gurpreet Singh Waraich to get a ‘big portfolio’, if AAP gets elected in Punjab: Sanjay Singh

AAP’s Punjab in-charge Sanjay Singh on Wednesday promised voters that his party will give Batala candidate Gurpreet Singh Waraich a “big portfolio” if they elect him in the upcoming state Assembly election.

Singh, who was campaigning in favour of Waraich, said Batala will be developed as a model city of Punjab if AAP comes to power in the state.

“AAP will give a big pride to Batala. We will not only make Batala a model city of the state but will also allot Gurpreet Singh Waraich a big portfolio if AAP comes to power in the state,” he said.

The senior AAP leader, who was addressing a public rally, claimed that successive governments have not accorded its due status of historical and industrial city to Batala.

Singh said AAP is fighting a “decisive battle” with the “evil that has ruined youth by patronising drug trade and industry, agriculture and trade of Punjab by its anti-people policies.”

Time is not far away when people of the Punjab will “wipe out” Akalis and Congress in the ballot contest, he claimed.

Waraich is locked in a poll battle against Congress candidate Ashwani Sekhri and SAD candidate Lakhbir Singh