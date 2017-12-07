 Guru Nanak Dev University examinations postponed due to MC polls in Punjab | punjab | Hindustan Times
Guru Nanak Dev University examinations postponed due to MC polls in Punjab

The exams have been postponed to January

punjab Updated: Dec 07, 2017 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar(HT File)

The annual and semester theory examinations of Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, which were scheduled to be held on December 8, 9 and 16 have been postponed due to municipal corporation election duties of teachers. 

Now these examinations will be held on January 1, 9 and 11, respectively. “Students appearing in examinations under the credit-based evaluation system should contact their respective head of department/coordinator/principal for new dates of the examinations”, said Manoj Kumar, professor in-charge (examinations). 

He said, however time and centres of examinations shall remain the same. Candidates could contact principal of the college or the superintendent for detailed information.

