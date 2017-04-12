Had EVMs been tampered with, I wouldn’t have been in power: Punjab CM Amarinder

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said on Wednesday that if EVMs were tampered with he would not have been in power, contradicting the stand of his Congress party that the machines were not infallible.

“If EVMs were fixed then I wouldn’t be sitting here. The Akalis would,” he said. Amarinder is the second senior Congress leader after former law minister Veerappa Moily too stand up in defence of the EVMs, amid the Congress allegation of tampering of the machines.

The Congress has demanded that the EVMs be replaced with the old ballot paper system.

The Congress won 77 of Punjab’s 117 assembly seats, ending the decade-long rule of the Akali-BJP combine.

The Congress has joined other opposition parties in alleging that the electronic voting machines were rigged that helped the BJP sweep assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.