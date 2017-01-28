Half-burnt body found in Makhan Majra was of 58-year-old man from Nepal

Two days after the half-burnt body of a man was found in Makhan Majra jungle area, the deceased has been identified as Dhan Bahadur (58) of Nepal.

“After scanning the place, we found a wallet of the deceased carrying his photograph and an identity proof. We informed his son, Prashant, in Nepal. The family will reach the city in the next two days. The son said his father, a labourer, had come to India for work,” said Mauli Jagran police SHO Baldev Kumar.

“His son said that Bahadur was in search of work in Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh but he didn’t tell them that where he was staying. We are contacting other inmates from Nepal residing in the city and contacting people in nearby colonies,” the SHO said, adding that they were hopeful of nabbing the murderers.

Police are working on various theories at present. According to an officer, there is a possibility that someone has beheaded the victim and burnt the body to destroy the evidence.

Another officer added that some animal might have eaten the body and dragged the head away to a distance.

Another official said, “Since liquor bottle was found, probably a heated argument after drinking led to the murder.”

A case for murder has been registered at Mauli Jagran police station.