Harassed by son, his wife, elderly couple try to end their lives in Ludhiana

Harassed by the ill-treatment meted out by their son and daughter-in-law, an elderly couple allegedly tried to end their lives at their house in Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, on Monday.

Police said Gurmeet Singh, 65, and his wife Avinash Kaur, 62, consumed some poisonous substance, following which Gurmeet also hanged himself to ensure his death. The couple was rescued by neighbours and rushed to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where their condition remains critical.

The police have recovered suicide notes that the couple pasted on a mirror, wherein they have blamed their younger son and his wife for harassing them through persistent nagging.

Their son Kulwinder Singh told the police that he and his younger brother were married and lived with their parents in their house in Khud Mohalla. But due to arguments in the family, he, along with his wife and children, moved out.

He alleged that in his absence, his sister-in-law began harassing their parents, that forced them to shift to a relative’s vacant accommodation in Sector 32, Chandigarh Road. Despite that, they continued to harass their parents, Kulwinder alleged.

Also read | Punjab worst offender among four states in abuse of elderly, finds study

“My parents used to go for morning walk daily. When they did not step out on Monday morning, a neighbour approached their house to check on them. When their repeated knocks on the door evoked no response, neighbours broke open the door and were shocked to find my mother lying unconscious on the floor and my father hanging from the ceiling fan. They brought down my father, and rushed them to the hospital after informing the police,” he added.

The Division Number 7 police reached the spot and initiated investigation. Inspector Parveen Randev, station house officer (SHO), Division Number 7 police station, said they had recovered suicide notes from the house, where the couple has accused their younger son and daughter-in-law. “We are waiting to record the couple’s statements to proceed with action against their son and his wife,” he added.