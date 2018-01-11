Harassed by in-laws, Punjab man live-streams suicide on Facebook: Cops

A 27-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district and live-streamed the suicide on his Facebook page on Wednesday night after being allegedly harassed by his in-laws, who wanted him to live with them, police said on Thursday.

The station house officer of Bhaini Mian Khan, Sarbjit Singh, said that Paramjit Singh was a crane operator in Karnataka and had come back to his Nanowal Jindarh village a fortnight ago after the birth of his son.

“The deceased was being mentally harassed by his in-laws. They wanted him to sell off his share in his parental property at Nanowal Jindarh and settle with them at Daburji village in Amritsar district,” the SHO said.

Paramjit came back to his home in Nanowal Jindarh on Wednesday after meeting his wife at his in-laws’ house in Daburji. His wife is living with their six-day-old baby boy at her parents’ home.

The SHO said Paramjit was happy on the birth of his son and had even distributed sweets to his relatives and friends in the village on Wednesday.

Paramjit’s cousin JP Singh, who lives in Bahrain, saw the Facebook video and immediately called Paramjit’s father. When no one answered his call, JP called his father Ranjit Singh to tell him about the suicide. By the time Ranjit was able to contact Paramjit’s father, he was already dead.

Gurdaspur’s senior superintendent of police HS Bhullar said a case under sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Paramjit’s father-in-law Upkar Singh, mother-in-law Sarbjit Kaur and wife Baljit Kaur at the Bhaini Mian Khan police station.