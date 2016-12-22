Harsimrat attacks Captain Amarinder over dera visit, plays panthic card

In what can be seen as a contradictory stand, Union food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who visited Mansa to distribute sewing machines under Nanhi Chhaan scheme, criticised Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Captain Amarinder Singh for resorting to dera politics, while exalting panthic cards here on Tuesday.

Attacking Captain Amarinder Singh for his recent visit to Beas Radha Soami dera, Harsimrat said that the Congress party has nothing to show in their performance report, which compels them to visit the religious deras. “The Congress party has realised that they are facing a defeat in the elections and hence they are running around visiting the deras,” said Harsimrat.

Watch | Anticipating defeat in the assembly elections Captain Amarinder resorting to dera politics: Harsimrat Badal

However, when asked whether SAD-BJP will also seek support of the deras ahead of the assembly polls, Harsimrat said that their plank of development and communal harmony will earn them the votes. Unlike her previous rallies, where Harsimrat recalled the developmental work in the state, on Tuesday, she attempted to woo the Sikh vote bank by asking them to observe Gurbani Diwas on December 22.

“Our gurus have sacrificed their families for the well being of the Sikh community. To commemorate their sacrifices, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) will be observing Gurbani Diwas on the coming Thursday,” she said.

On receiving a feeble response from the crowd to the religious slogan of “ Wahe guru ji da khalsa... ” in Mansa, the Bathinda MP said that these words were close to the Sikh gurus and they should be raised in high decibel to display devotion.

Watch | After receiving feeble response over her speech Harsimrat Badal exalts about “jaikara” (religious slogan) in Mansa.

“Congress can only dream of coming back to power and before accusing us of implementing populist scheme, Congress members should assess their own performance from when they were in power in the state,” she said.

During her visit, Harsimrat distributed sewing machines to 648 females from Malakpur Khiala, block Jhunir and sub-division Sardulgarh. These include 155 from Mansa, 352 from Jhunir and 141 from Sardulgarh.

She urged the women to be aware of their rights, adding that, through the Nanhi Chhan centres, more than 9,000 women have been trained and are now independent.

Rajya Sabha member of parliament (MP) Balwinder Singh Bhunder, member of legislative assembly (MLA) Prem Kumar Mittal, deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar among others were present at the event.