 Harsimrat seeks special Punjab assembly session to adopt Ontario motion
Apr 11, 2017-Tuesday
Harsimrat seeks special Punjab assembly session to adopt Ontario motion

punjab Updated: Apr 11, 2017 10:19 IST
HT Correspondent
Union minister of food processing industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks on as his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull shakes hand with Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal in New Delhi on Monday.(PTI)

Union minister of food processing industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday asked Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to hold a special session of the Punjab assembly to adopt a similar resolution as recognised by the legislative assembly of Ontario declaring the mass murder of Sikhs as “genocide”.

“There are misgivings in the minds of people that Amarinder has tried to shield the perpetrators of this heinous crime, particularly Jagdish Tytler. (Amarinder) has to choose between being true to the Sikh community versus shielding a family whose hands are stained with the blood of innocents,” Harsimrat said in a statement.

