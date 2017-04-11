Harsimrat seeks special Punjab assembly session to adopt Ontario motion

Union minister of food processing industries Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday asked Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to hold a special session of the Punjab assembly to adopt a similar resolution as recognised by the legislative assembly of Ontario declaring the mass murder of Sikhs as “genocide”.

“There are misgivings in the minds of people that Amarinder has tried to shield the perpetrators of this heinous crime, particularly Jagdish Tytler. (Amarinder) has to choose between being true to the Sikh community versus shielding a family whose hands are stained with the blood of innocents,” Harsimrat said in a statement.