Haryana Civil Service (judicial) examination paper leak: Former high court registrar arrested

The special investigation team (SIT) of Chandigarh police has arrested former Punjab and Haryana high court registrar (recruitment), Balwinder Kumar Sharma for his alleged involvement in the Haryana Civil Service (judicial) examination paper leak.

“We have arrested Sharma as his custodial interrogation was necessary following his non-cooperation in investigations,” said superintendent of police (SP) Ravi Kumar, who is heading the SIT.

The examination for the posts of 109 officers was conducted on July 16 and was later scrapped by the high court.

Sharma will be produced in court on Friday afternoon. Chandigarh police had registered a case on September 19 on direction of Punjab and Haryana high court against Sharma, registrar (recruitment), and two candidates — Sunita (already arrested) and Sushila.

The directions were passed while accepting recommendations of a high court committee that conducted the probe, had found that the paper was leaked and recommended registration of first information report (FIR) against two candidates and Balwinder Sharma. The examination for the posts of 109 officers was conducted on July 16 and was later scrapped by the high court.

The matter reached the high court through a petition of Suman, a Pinjore resident, who had sought a CBI probe alleging that the paper leak was a “package deal” offered by those involved to some candidates.

The probe committee concluded that Sushila and her alleged co-conspirator Sunita were average students, who had not qualified any judicial exam in the past, but topped the exam. They were also average students at the Chandigarh-based coaching academy.