Haryana CM Khattar okays slashing of water tariff for Panchkula houses

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved slashing of water tariff for Panchkula households, giving some relief from the steep hike in June last year.

The move comes after Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA), which supplies water to the city, recommended revision of rates in the file sent to the CM, who is its chairman.

It was mentioned that their is resentment among the city residents because of the hike.

HUDA’s localities in other cities of Haryana will also benefit from the move. Confirming it, HUDA chief engineer Preet Mohan said the departmental notification is expected by mid-January.

For a household consuming 30 kilolitre water per month, new water charges would come out to Rs 240, instead of ₹300 earlier. Taking 5% cut in sewerage charges, the final bill for a month will be Rs 288, down from Rs 375. The water billing cycle is for two months. One kilolitre (KL) has 1,000 litres.

However, the development authority has not proposed any slash in the water tariff of industrial and commercial segment. Commercial establishments — which include shops, hotels and restaurants — are charged a flat rate of Rs 15 per KL, while educational institutions — both government and private — are charged Rs 10 per KL.

Not complete rollback

However, the revised rates do not translate into 100% rollback of the June hike. “The real impact on the bills will be to the tune of 25% to 30%, depending upon water consumption,” said an official.

Before the hike, residents were charged Rs 1.25 per KL for up to 15 KL consumption. The rate was Rs 2.5/KL for up to 30 KL and Rs 4/KL above that. Even sewerage charges were just Rs 25 per seat.

The hike introduced a flat rate of Rs 5/kilolitre on monthly consumption up to 20 KL and Rs 10/KL above it. Sewerage charges became 25% of total bill.

Residents had complained that their water bills had increased by three to four times, putting huge financial burden on them.

The new rates have revised both base and upper limit, with emphasis on passing on the benefit to the poor and lower middle class families.

“The hike in water tariff is important to cover operational losses and at the same time residents must learn to utilise water in a judicious manner,” said a HUDA official.