Haryana firm on SYL stand, says CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said his government is firm on its stand on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue and the state’s people should get their rightful share in the Ravi-Beas waters.

He said since the Supreme Court had declared as unconstitutional a 2004 law passed by the Punjab assembly on the water agreements, an old agreement on the matter will be implemented.

The chief minister was interacting with the media after attending the first-ever’ DigiDhan Mela’ organised here to promote cashless transactions.

The first Digi Dhan Mela was organised by the Haryana state government at the Tau Devi Lal Complex to promote cashless transactions led to the opening of three thousand new bank accounts while seven thousand were imparted training on cashless transaction, state government officials claimed.

The event also included speeches from Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khatar and minister of parliamentary affairs Ananth Kumar.

Their speeches led to a dual of words between the ministers as Ananth Kumar claimed that he was under the notion that the country’s first cashless event would be conducted at Bengaluru.

“I anticipated that the first cashless event would be conducted in Bangalore (Bengaluru) in Karnataka since they are the IT and digital capital of India…I want to congratulate Haryana which is renowned for its agriculture for establishing an IT and e-culture as well,” Ananth Kumar said.

Later, in his speech, Khattar opposed the cabinet minister’s comments.

“Gurgaon is not behind Bangalore. The E-governance, IT projects, have increased and the city has become the country’s Silicon Valley...In terms of ease of doing business, two years ago, we (Haryana) were in the fourteenth position, now we are at the fifth position.” Khattar said.

The event had sixty-four stalls which included bank, private telecom, food and handloom stalls. The stalls were outnumbered by bank stalls as more than thirty-five compromised of them.

Main beeline queues and rush were also at the bank stalls which offered discounts and lower interest rates for Below Poverty Line, Scheduled Caste and Other Backward classes for opening their accounts.

While, replying to a question about the upcoming elections in Punjab, Khattar said that if the party asked, he would visit the neighbouring state and campaign for the party.