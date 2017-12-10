Haryana has highest rate of gangrapes in country

For the third year in a row, Haryana has recorded the highest rate of gangrape per one lakh population in country, as per the recent report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) of 2016.

The gang-rape rate of Haryana in 2016 was 1.5 per one lakh female population of the state. The state recorded as many as 191 cases of gangrapes in 2016, which, though less than last year’s 204, was still the highest in India.

As per the data, Rajasthan and Delhi are the distant second and third with gang-rape rates of 1 and 0.9, respectively.

According to NCRB, the crime rate, defined as the number of crimes reported per lakh population, is universally taken as a realistic indicator since it balances the effect of growth in population and size of the state.

Haryana had earned this dubious distinction in 2014 and 2015 as well, with gangrape rates of 1.9 and 1.6, respectively. The data before 2014 is not available.

Despite several steps taken by the state government, heinous crimes against women are on a rise in the state. The state recorded a total of 1,187 incidents of rape in 2016, which was 11% more than previous year’s 1,070.

Overall crime against women in Haryana also rose to 9,839 in 2016 from 9,511 in 2015. This includes a 7% rise in incidents of dowry deaths and 15% rise in cases of kidnapping.