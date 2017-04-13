Haryana Roadways buses back on the road as union calls off strike

With the government agreeing to Haryana Roadways Workers Union demand to scrap the new transport policy to give permits to private operators, the union called off its strike on Thursday evening. The government also agreed to reinstate 120 employees and leaders of the union who were suspended for going on strike without prior notice.

The union had gone on flash strike on Monday, leaving thousands of commuters in the lurch since.

However, the government refused to cancel permits given to 853 buses for 273 routes in the state.

Though the talks between the government and the union had failed twice since Monday, they reached an agreement on Thursday evening after transport minister Krishan Lal Panwar talked to the workers’ leaders, including Inder Singh Bhadana and Sarbat Punia, president and general secretary, respectively, of the union.