Haryana shame: 4-year-old boy sodomised by neighbour in Jhajjar village

Barely two weeks after the brutal rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Hisar, a case of a four-year-old boy being sodomised by his neighbour has come to the fore in Jhajjar’s Maraut village.

The victim’s father, a farmer, filed a complaint on Monday stating that his neighbour Vijay Kumar lured his son to his house and sodomised him. The father said he along with his family members had gone to work in their agriculture fields while his minor son was playing outside their house.

“My neighbour Vijay lured my son with sweets and took him to his house, where he sodomised him,” the victim’s father stated in his complaint to police.

The police said that on hearing the victim crying, other neighbours rushed to Vijay’s house where they found the victim lying on the floor, crying.

He was taken to a medical centre where his treatment is going on.

Beri police station in-charge Sandeep Singh said they have arrested the accused. “He has been booked under Section 377 (unnatural offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” he added.