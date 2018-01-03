Haze story: Delhi-Chandigarh morning Shatabdi arrives at night

The season’s worst fog hit the rail and air operations for second consecutive day of New Year on Tuesday. While four flights were cancelled at Chandigarh International Airport, 13 were delayed.

Meanwhile, the three-and-a-half hour journey between Delhi and Chandigarh turned into a 12-hour ordeal for those travelling on the morning Shatabdi, which was scheduled to reach here at 11:05am. Two other Shatabdi trains were also running behind schedule besides 12 other trains that were delayed by at least three hours.

Harried passengers vent ire

Passengers on the morning Shatabdi (12011) took to Twitter to went their ire. “It has been over five hours now and I am travelling with two small kids. It is becoming difficult,” wrote a passenger on Twitter. Many passengers also tagged the Union railway minister, in their tweets, to complain that they were being served no snacks or tea even as the train had been delayed by several hours.

The weatherman said on Tuesday that tricity residents should prepare themselves for more fog and chill this week.

Although an earlier online update mentioned that the train was expected to arrive by 7pm, it finally reached the Chandigarh railway station around 8pm. Northern Railways officials said the train had to be stopped several times because of dense fog in Haryana.

The evening Shatabdi to Delhi (12012) was also running behind schedule by four hours and 15 minutes while the one coming here from Delhi (12005) was late by 40 minutes.

The arrival of 12 other trains was also delayed by at least three hours. These included Kalka Mail 12312 that was late by 16 hours, Amritsar-Chandigarh by an hour and 20 minutes, Lucknow-Chandigarh by three hours, and Mumbai superfast by nearly five hours.

Air operations begin after noon

Travellers were also stranded at the airport with poor visibility grounding four flights in the morning while delaying 13 others, including two from international destinations, on Tuesday.

Of the cancalled flights, three were on Chandigarh-Delhi route and one to Leh. Airport officials said the cancelled flights were scheduled between 8am and 10am. The air operations resumed after 12.15pm.

Air India had to divert its 9.30am flight from Bangkok to Jaipur, which finally landed here at 12.30pm. Indigo’s Dubai flight that was scheduled to land at 10.35am too arrived late by two hours.

Indigo’s Mumabi flight at 12.15 pm took off at 2pm while its flight to Hyderabad left just before the airport’s closure at 4pm. Jet Airways’ passengers were also harried as its Delhi flight at 11am took off at 2.30pm while the Jaipur flight at 11.15am left at 3pm. Its Mumbai flight at 12.15pm was also able to leave after three-hour delay.

Taking note of poor weather, Jet Airways has rescheduled its two Delhi flights on Wednesday. The one at 10am will leave at 12.45pm and the 11am flight will leave at 1.25pm.

Meanwhile, Spicejet’s Srinagar flight and Go Air’s two Mumbai flights were deayed by two hours. Air Asia and Air Vistaras’ flights could not operate on time as well. In all, 20 flights operated throughout the day.

The evening Shatabdi to Delhi (12012) was also running behind schedule by four hours and 15 minutes while the one coming here from Delhi (12005) was late by 40 minutes. (Sant Arora/HT)

Fog, chill ahead in tricity

The weatherman said on Tuesday that tricity residents should prepare themselves for more fog and chill this week. Cold wave because of snow in the hills will bring the mercury down here as well. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature recorded was 16.4°C, which was four notches below normal and couple of degrees below the temperature recorded on Monday.

However, the night temperature witnessed slight increase to 8.7°C. Meanwhile, the maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at the Chandigarh airport were 16.4°C and 9°C respectively.

Last year, this time of the year was warmer as the maximum temperature was 24.4°C. “There will be dense fog in the city and across the region in the next five days,” said a meteorological department official, while ruling out rain this week.