HC appoints retired judicial officer to oversee sanitisation of two deras of Dera Sacha Sauda

The Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) appointed a retired judicial officer on Tuesday to supervise sanitation exercise to be carried out in two deras of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda.

The application for the appointment of a judicial officer was moved by Haryana government.

A retired district and sessions judge, AS Pawar, has been appointed as the supervisory officer.

“The appointment of a duty magistrate, who can take instant decisions, will be done by the Haryana government,” lawyers associated with the case said. Detailed order is awaited.

The government had moved high court claiming that sanitisation exercise of two deras in Sirsa is a sensitive exercise. “We do not want that allegations of any kind of concealment are leveled against an official. So, it is better that a judicial officer is appointed by the court to oversee the sanitisation exercise,” state’s advocate general BR Mahajan told Hindustan Times.

The officials were of the view that media reports had portrayed the dera in a certain fashion claiming all kinds of facilities, which might not be the case. “Tomorrow, the dera might also allege that certain items were not shown in the recovery,” the officials stated stressing on the need of appointment of judicial officers to supervise the operation.

The sanitisation of dera properties was directed by the high court. Officials said other properties in different parts of the state had been sanitised, but two main deras in Sirsa are yet to be completely sanitised.

The sanitisation exercise was launched by the government following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in two rape cases in which he has been awarded 20 years jail term.