HC asks Haryana, Punjab to put hiring rules on websites

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday directed Punjab and Haryana to ensure that advertisements for recruitment issued by selection bodies refer to recruitment rules, and their source on official websites.

The high court bench of justices Rajesh Bindal and BS Walia issued directions to chief secretaries of both the states on plea by certain unsuccessful candidates for the post of panchayat secretaries in Punjab rural development and panchayats, Punjab.

The counsel representing these candidates had informed the court that he was often coming across such cases where the selection commissions did not mention the recruitment rules in advertisements. As a result the candidates submitted their applications, on the basis of eligibility qualifications mentioned, but their candidature was eventually dismissed for the reason that they did not possess the qualifications prescribed in terms of recruitment rules, he had stated adding that this was leading to litigation.

In the case in hand, appellants had submitted their applications for 800 posts of panchayat secretaries for an advertisement issued by Subordinate Service Selection Board, Punjab, and they participated in the recruitment process, but eventually at the end of recruitment process, their candidature was found to have been rejected on the ground that they did not possess the qualifications prescribed under The Punjab Panchayat Secretaries (Recruitment and Conditions of Service) Rules, 2013.

They filed petition but single judge bench dismissed the petition on the ground that they did not possess the qualifications as prescribed in the rules. The direction to chief secretaries was passed on Tuesday by division bench on the pleas challenging single judge order.