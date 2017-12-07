HC bans bursting of crackers on New Year’s Eve in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday banned bursting of crackers on New Year’s Eve and a day later in Punjab, Chandigarh and Haryana, excluding areas under the national capital region (NCR).

The high court also put a ban on bursting of crackers during marriages and other celebratory functions in these areas.

The order was passed during hearing of a suo motu petition initiated ahead of Diwali in October on reports of rising levels of pollution. The high court had in October fixed the time slot of 6.30pm to 9.30pm for bursting crackers on Diwali in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The high court had directed deputy commissioners (DCs), senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and police commissioners to ensure strict compliance of high court orders in their areas of jurisdiction, in both the states and Chandigarh. It had also directed that PCR Vans to be deployed by authorities to ensure the safety and keep an eye on the persons bursting the firecrackers beyond the time limit.

The high court also directed the authorities to issue only 20% of last year’s licences for setting up temporary cracker shops this year and further ordered that no permanent license will be issued without the permission of court.