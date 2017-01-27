HC dismisses SAD leader’s petition against DGP (human rights) Punjab

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday morning dismissed a petition filed by a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, seeking action against director general of police (DGP), human rights, Mohammad Mustafa, accused of allegedly campaigning for his wife, Razia Sultana, a Congress candidate from Malerkotla in Punjab.

The high court division bench of justice Mahesh Grover and justice Shekher Dhawan while dismissing the petition orally asked the petitioner to approach Election Commission of India (ECI), if he had any grievance against the officer. Detailed order is awaited.

The petitioner, Seraj Malik , chairman, Improvement Trust, Malerkotla had alleged that the IPS officer was “participating” in the election process allegedly in favour of his wife, in violation of service rules. Hence, either he be removed or restrained from associating with the campaign of his wife, it was urged.

The direction was sought to Mustafa to not to “misuse” his official power and machinery in “favour” of his wife.