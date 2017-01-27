HC notice to Punjab, Haryana on plea seeking online billing at liquor vends

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday put the Punjab and Haryana governments on notice on a petition filed by NGO, Arrive Safe Society, seeking provisions for computerised billing in excise policy for the financial year 2017-18, prior to auctioning of liquor vends.

The HC bench of chief justice SJ Vazifdar and justice Anupinder Singh Grewal has sought response by February 14.

During the hearing, Punjab told the court that there is no possibility of a new policy being finalised in view of the assembly elections. However, the bench asked Haryana to submit its response as to what decision it had taken on suggestions of the petitioner submitted in 2015.

Computerised billing at all liquor vends in both the states will have multiple benefits. The liquor vendor will have to maintain accounts. Hence, cash and credit payments, everything will come on record, the petitioner argued.

He added that liquor is mostly sold without billing/ invoice, thus state exchequer is bereft of huge portion of its revenue, the move will help in increasing state revenue.