 HC notice to Punjab, Haryana on plea seeking online billing at liquor vends | punjab$regional-takes | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 27, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

HC notice to Punjab, Haryana on plea seeking online billing at liquor vends

punjab Updated: Jan 27, 2017 21:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Punjab told the court that there is no possibility of a new policy being finalised in view of the assembly elections.(HT Representative Image)

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday put the Punjab and Haryana governments on notice on a petition filed by NGO, Arrive Safe Society, seeking provisions for computerised billing in excise policy for the financial year 2017-18, prior to auctioning of liquor vends.

The HC bench of chief justice SJ Vazifdar and justice Anupinder Singh Grewal has sought response by February 14.

During the hearing, Punjab told the court that there is no possibility of a new policy being finalised in view of the assembly elections. However, the bench asked Haryana to submit its response as to what decision it had taken on suggestions of the petitioner submitted in 2015.

Computerised billing at all liquor vends in both the states will have multiple benefits. The liquor vendor will have to maintain accounts. Hence, cash and credit payments, everything will come on record, the petitioner argued.

He added that liquor is mostly sold without billing/ invoice, thus state exchequer is bereft of huge portion of its revenue, the move will help in increasing state revenue.

tags

more from punjab

Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Confessions of a rampant dataholic
Promotional feature

Recommended for you