HC seeks reports on pollution, measures by Centre, Punjab, Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday sought reports from Centre, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on pollution levels and measures being taken by different stakeholders.

The high court bench of justices AK Mittal and Amit Rawal was hearing a suo motu petition on pollution caused by bursting of crackers. The court enlarged the scope of petition and impleaded central government ministries of agriculture, environment and family and health welfare as parties, besides, the two states and Chandigarh administration and sought reports on pollution levels and steps being taken in view of smog being witnessed due to stubble burning in parts of north India.

During the hearing amicus curiae, senior advocate, Anupam Gupta said that stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has adversely affected air quality not in these two states but in Delhi also. He demanded that state governments as well as Centre be asked to spell out concrete steps to help farmers in not burning the stubble. Gupta also lamented that even though country had developed, farmers somehow had got left out. Governments have failed to give options to farmers to stop them from stubble burning, he said adding that farmers needed to be educated and given options so that they do not resort to stubble burning.

The matter has now been adjourned to December 7 by which the Centre and both the states have been asked to respond.