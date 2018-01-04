NGT closure order for 35 tanneries in Punjab stayed

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed National Green Tribunal (NGT) order on closure of 35 leather industry units in Punjab over non- compliance of pollution norms.

The high court vacation bench of justice Kuldip Singh and justice Rajbir Singh acted on the petition of Punjab Leather Federation, challenging the NGT decision. The order was passed by the NGT on December 18, 2017, on a complaint on non-compliant industries.

The petitioner federation had argued that the issue pertaining to release of pollutants by tanneries was already pending before the HC since 2014. The tribunal cannot override the jurisdiction of the high court, the federation had argued.

The high court bench while staying the operation of order observed that pendency of the proceedings before the high court was brought to the notice of the NGT. In these circumstances, shutting down of the leather industries will have serious consequences, the bench observed posting the matter for March 3.