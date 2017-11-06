HC stays non-bailable warrant against Sukhpal Khaira in drug case

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday stayed the non-bailable warrant issued against Punjab’s leader of opposition Sukhpal Khaira in a drug case.

Khaira had moved the HC, challenging his summoning in a drug case by a Fazilka court. In his petition, the AAP leader had said that the summoning in the two-year-old case was “politically motivated”. He also questioned the trial court why he was being summoned when the trail had concluded and the main accused been convicted.

Khaira’s name had come up in the case after arrest of some drug smugglers by police in Fazilka in 2015. The court had summoned Khaira for November 30 along with four others, including his PA and personal security officer, under Section 319 of the CrPC.