Heartbroken mother of Chandigarh gangrape accused wants strict punishment for son

“Give my son the harshest of punishment so that no one dares to rape any girl,” said Dilbari, mother of the gangrape accused Kismat Ali alias Poppu (21), who had allegedly raped 21-year-old woman on November 17, along with auto rickshaw driver and an accomplice in Sector 53.

Dilbari Ali (65), cannot believe that her son has raped a girl. On learning about the crime, it was she who played a key role in getting his son arrested. “Usey chodna nahi saab agar usney kuch galat kiya hai (Don’t spare him he has committed the crime),” Dilbari had told the police.

65-year-old Dilbari Ali assisted police in tracking her rape-accused son, Poppu, from village in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Poppu and Garib, who were arrested from Uttar Pradesh, had fled from Zirakpur two days after they along with auto driver Mohammed Irfan raped the woman from Dehradun and then dumped her in Sector 53.

Upon finding about the details of driver’s accomplices, cops had reached Poppu’s family in Zirakpur but he was not there. Police found his mother in the jhuggi where they have been staying for the last five years.

Dilbari told Inspector Ranjodh Singh, SHO, Sector 49, that he is in Delhi with his brother. She called him up and asked him to come to Chandigarh. But unsure of his coming back to city Dilbari accompanied the police team to Delhi. He managed to give police a slip and went to Uttar Pradesh.

Dilbari then contacted the member of village panchayat seeking details of his son’s whereabouts. The police was then told that he is hiding five kilometers away from his village and had even shaved off his head to avoid being caught. But he was held from Musafirkhana village in Amethi. Subsequently, the cops arrested Garib from village Lakhori village in Faizabad district.

Poppu and Garib had moved to city with their parents about five years back and were living in jhuggis behind JP Hospital in Pabhat village, Zirakpur, and worked as labourers.

12-day development so far

On November 17, the woman from Dehradun had boarded the auto around 7.45pm after attending her first stenography class in Sector 37. She was going to her PG accommodation in Mohali. But instead the driver Irfan on pretext of refuelling the vehicle headed towards Sector 42.

Later, he drove her to a jungle opposite the petrol station where all three committed the heinous act. An hour later, the two men on a motorcycle spotted the woman crying on the roadside. She told them about the crime, following which they informed the police at 9pm.

Poppu and Garib are lodged in Burail jail, while Irfan is admitted to GMCH-32 after he attempted suicide in Burail jail by stabbing himself in stomach with broken glass on Monday. The three are likely to be produced before the court on Wednesday.