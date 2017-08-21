Watch | Heavy rainfall causes flood like situation in Chandigarh

Heavy rainfall on Monday morning brought the tricity (Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula) to a stand still as poor drainage system gave way to roads being flooded with water. The rainfall left the cars of commuters stuck in middle of the roads forcing them to leave their cars stranded.

The meteorological department said a total of 112 mm rainfall was recorded from 8.30am to 11:30 am on Monday. The officials said that the weather will stay like this for a couple of days more.

Vehicles could be seen submerged in water at most places in the tricity. At places the vehicles broke down, causing further traffic snarls. People could be seen wading in knee-deep water and pushing the vehicles to a side. Long queues of vehicles could be seen at most lightpoints and roundabouts. Traffic crawled on Madhya Marg, railway light point, transport lights, Housing Board light point and other areas.

The condition of some roads was such that the traffic police diverted traffic to alternative routes. Vehicles were unable to cross the road underbridge in the Industrial Area due to the water that had accumulated.

In Mohali, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi, there was traffic jam for more than one hour and long queues of vehicles were seen on Airport road, phase-7,9,10, 11 and 3 B1 and 2.

Once again waterlogging exposed all tall claims of the tricity local bodies of making elaborate arrangements ahead of the monsoon.

City received third highest amount of rain during monsoons 2017 with 61.5mm on & June, 120.8mm on 28 July, and 53.1mm on 19 August