Heavy rains lash Chandigarh, flooding in the outskirts

Heavy rains lashed Chandigarh and its surroundings on Saturday morning and carried on till noon.

The Chandigarh meteorology department said the city received 29 mm of rain between 8:30 am and 11:30 am. Around 18 mm of rain was recorded at the observatory located at the Chandigarh airport. “Chandigarh will continue to receive rainfall for the next 4-5 days,” said a Met official, adding that though the intensity of rainfall will be light to moderate during the next two days, it will get heavier from August 22.

Light to moderate rain was recorded in Mohali as well, while Panchkula witnessed heavy rains resulting in long traffic jams and water-logging in low-lying areas.

Vehicular traffic was affected in Chandigarh too as many rotaries were flooded and traffic lights stopped functioning. Traffic was being regulated by cops manually at the time of filing this report. The worst hit areas included the Tribune Chowk, Chandigarh Housing Board point near the Transport Chowk, Sectors 34, 35 and the Sector 17 roundabout, connecting the markets of Sector 17 and Sector 22.

Patiala Ki Rao, a seasonal rivulet which flows to the west of Chandigarh, started overflowing in the afternoon. This disrupted traffic on the roads between Chandigarh and Dhanas. Roads in New Chandigarh and Baddi were also waterlogged.