Heroin smuggling at the Indo-Pak border: On STF radar, Pakistani, Afghan smugglers

Special task force (STF) has zeroed in on two international smugglers who allegedly supplied over 90kg drugs to the gang of cross border smugglers, arrested from a naka in Amritsar last month.

The gang members revealed the names of two smugglers; Chacha Ahemdin of Pakistan and Pathan of Afghanistan. As per the STF report, Pathan supplied the heroin to Chacha in Pakistan, which he delivered to his accomplices in Punjab.

“The sleeper cells are almost everywhere in Punjab including the jails. They work on their superior’s directions, who are based in Pakistan,” said a senior STF official pleading anonymity. “They lure the youth with money,” said the official.

The STF had arrested Nishan Singh, Baldev Singh, Harmesh alias Kali and Krishna Kumari of Ferozepur district last month. As per information, the accused allegedly supplied around 93kg contraband in four to five months this year. The alleged kingpin of the gang Shammi of Ferozepur is lodged in Amritsar jail. Sources said, Shammi when released from Ludhiana jail in February this year borrowed over Rs 4 lakh from Chacha as he had no money after being released.

During the investigation it was leant that Shammi kept operating fearlessly from inside the jail. He had threatened the police of dire consequences if arrest, said a senior official. The gang allegedly delivered mostly consignments in Amritsar district and nearby areas.

The gang recently delivered two consignments to two members of Vicky Gounder gang. A 14kg consignment was delivered to Shera in September and 25kg heroin was delivered to Pehalwan of Amritsar in October on the directions of Shammi, said the officer.