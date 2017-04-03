Hi-tech illumination at Golden Temple by May-end

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is spending Rs 6.6 crore on high-tech illumination at the Golden Temple.

The project will cover the sanctum sanctorum and ‘parikrama’ besides the area in front of the main entrance and community kitchen, Akal Takht and Manji Sahib Diwan Hall buildings.

“The work to install the new lights at the Golden Temple complex has already started. We are hopeful the entire project will be completed by May-end,” said Darbar Sahib manager Sulakhan Singh.

He said the new technology will make it possible to change the colour and effect of lights with the click of a button. These lights will reflect the grandeur of the gold-plated, dome-shaped sanctum sanctorum on to the ‘sarowar’ at night and that of the entire complex on to the marble flooring.

The illumination will change at regular intervals and add to the beauty of the shrine, which is visited by thousands of devotees every day, said Sulakhan Singh.

The Golden Temple is famous for its illumination on special occasions such as Gurparb and Diwali. The approach road to the shrine has already been given a major facelift.