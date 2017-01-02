Hi-Tech Illumination to replace traditional lighting at the Golden Temple

In the year 2016 where there has been major facelift on the approach to Golden temple and the plaza now in 2017 there would be installed Hi-tech lighting systems at the shrine which will replace the traditional lights for illuminating the Golden Temple complex during night hours.

Deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal who was in the holy city on Sunday announced that in this new year a major facelift would be given to the beautification inside the golden temple complex. Permanent illumination which would change every hour would be controlled through technology and will add to the beauty of golden temple and also please the pilgrim, said he.

HI-TECH LIGHTS TO BE INSTALLED TILL APRIL 2017

Instead of the traditional lights, these hi-tech lights will now reflect the grandeur and glory of the gold plated, dome shaped sanctum sanctorum of the shrine in the pool of nectar or 'sarowar' at night. These new systems are bound to have a spell binding affect when one views the reflection of the entire complex on the marble flooring.

This project has already been started with a vision of keeping pace with the changing times, beautifying the shrine, cutting down its electricity expenses and also the pollution level which increases during festivities.

The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) was feeling that the heat generated from the traditional lights was damaging the marble of the shrine. The mesh of wires all around the shrine can cause short circuiting and these are often viewed as an eyesore, but now with this computerised illumination the pilgrim’s would be pleased. Talking further on this project, the Deputy CM who was in Amritsar to formally inaugurate the integrated center at the golden temple plaza basement further said, “Once the project is in place, one could see Holy Shrine illuminated every night. Pilgrim could see reflection of different sorts of lighting at various points of time. This would be one of the most unique feature which would be added to the beautification of the shrine.”

TECHNOLOGY TO MEET HISTORY AND TRADITIONS AT INTEGRATED CENTRE

Integrated centre which was thrown open for the public a few days back has today become one of the most visited place in the city and this was formally inaugurated by Sukhbir Badal on Sunday.

Talking at the centre, Badal said, “We have dedicated this project to the pilgrim’s who visit the shrine , this project would tell them about the lives , sacrifices and contributions made by the Sikh Guru’s and the Sikh history would be well depicted through shows running in the four auditoriums.”

Here visitors will experience in the basement of spruced-up Golden Temple Plaza where hi-tech 3D technology and synchronisations will take them through the Sikh history and ethos. Ten hours a day these 45 minute long shows ( each) would run in various audi’s at the basement. And also they would be adding European language for the convinence of the international tourists.

STATE GOVERNMENT AIMS TO MAKE PUNJAB A HOT SPOT FOR TOURIST

“With all the development and new projects which have been inaugurated in the holy city about 60 % increase there has been in the footfall of tourists. We have big plans for the walled city too. If our government comes again we would assure that all the projects are completed and well executed so that tourism of the state is boosted. I assure to take Punjab to a level where no state would have comparison to it,” said Deputy CM.