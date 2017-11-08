High court questions Haryana govt over efforts to nab key dera functionaries

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday questioned the Manohar Lal Khattar led-Haryana government about efforts taken by it to nab key Dera Sacha Sauda functionaries such as Aditya Insan.

Aditya and some other key dera functionaries are on the run. They have been booked by Haryana police for inciting violence.

HC also directed the SIT to file a report on whether there was a conspiracy behind the Panchkula violence that erupted on Panchkula after Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted of raping two female disciples on August 25. Ram Rahim was subsequently sentenced to 20 year-jail.

Sirsa SP has also been directed to submit a report on whether assets from the dera were moved out between August 25 and September 8.

The high court was hearing a PIL filed before Dera head’s conviction on law and order situation.